“Stephanie’s Places” is coming.

And soon.

Real soon.

The new ESPN+ original series hosted by Stephanie McMahon will debut this week, with the inaugural episode dropping on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Scheduled as the first guest?

CM Punk.

Stephanie included the following quote from her sit-down with “The Best in the World” in a preview on X.

“If your dreams don’t scare the sh*t out of you, you need bigger dreams.”

– CM Punk

Additionally, Stephanie commented, “Thank you CM Punk for your inspiration (and of course, the big, sweaty hug!) I’m honored to have you as the first guest of Stephanie’s Places on ESPN+ this Wednesday!”