Deonna Purrazzo’s contract is set to expire at the end of 2023 according to Fightful Select, and as of now, no extension has been discussed. The Virtuosa has been one of the promotion’s biggest success stories since she returned in 2020. In that time she is a former three-time Knockouts Champion, Knockouts Tag Champion, and won the ROH Women’s Champion under the IMPACT banner.

Purrazzo last competed against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT Victory Road this past Friday. The Juggernaut would defeat Purrazzo via pinfall.

