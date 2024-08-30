Although the identity of the alleged victim in the Artem Chigvintsev felony domestic battery arrest remains unknown, more details have surfaced regarding the situation that led to the arrest of Nikki Bella’s husband on Thursday, August 29.

TMZ.com is reporting that the victim in the case involving the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant and husband of WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, has been cooperating with police.

Investigators are looking into any potential history of domestic violence, and it was mentioned that there could be additional witnesses in the most recent case that led to the 8/29 arrest.

“Cops spoke to the alleged victim when officers arrived at the scene … where they arrested the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro for felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant,” the TMZ report stated. “We’re told in order to make a felony arrest, the injury had to be visible. The Sheriff’s Office says the alleged victim here provided some info as to what happened … and now investigators want to follow up with them to make sure they have every opportunity to tell their story.”

The mug-shot photo from Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest has been released, which you can check out below.