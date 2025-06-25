– Dominik Mysterio is currently dealing with a rib cage injury, though the expectation is that his recovery won’t require an extended absence from the ring, according to PWInsider Elite. As noted, his WWE Intercontinental Championship defense against AJ Styles originally scheduled for this weekend’s WWE Night Of Champions premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was pulled from the show, as announced on WWE Raw this past Monday night.

– According to the New York Post, WWE legend Hulk Hogan is set to open a massive new bar in New York City, located directly across from Madison Square Garden. The venue, called “Slam,” will span 9,000 square feet and cost approximately $7 million. It will be situated at 461 8th Avenue at the corner of 31st Street—right across from the traditional MSG wrestler entrance. The Post notes, “We’re told the spot — which is owned by New York nightlife vet Rich Rosen — will be filled with Hogan memorabilia and will have screens playing the 12-time World Champion’s greatest moments.” Rosen is licensing Hogan’s name and likeness for the project, which will include three levels and a rooftop bar. The space previously housed a Cousin Jimmy’s BBQ.

– NFL standout George Kittle told USA Today that he plans to enter the world of WWE when his football career winds down, stating he’ll make the move “when football isn’t fun anymore.”

– A pre-sale is underway today for WWE Monday Night Raw’s August 4th taping at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Fans can access tickets at Ticketmaster.com using the code WWEBK.