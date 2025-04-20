– Rusev (Miro) and Becky Lynch are both still in town as of this weekend, fueling speculation about possible appearances.

– Aleister Black is not currently planned to be Randy Orton’s post-Mania opponent, as of this week. WWE appears committed to Orton returning on the SmackDown following WrestleMania.

– Internally, most within WWE expect Becky Lynch to be the one to step in for Bayley. While not confirmed, it’s a widely held belief backstage.

– Despite online chatter, WWE talent and staff have not been informed of any Donald Trump appearance. Local authorities have also stated they were not contacted regarding security preparations for a former president.

