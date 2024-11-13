Liv Morgan is under the impression that WWE Survivor Series: WarGames will feature two WarGames matches.

WWE has already announced that The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tama Tonga) will face off against Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn in the men’s WarGames match.

During today’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion was asked about what’s next for her. She said,

“We have WarGames coming up, IYO SKY is my number one contender for my championship, Tiffany Stratton, she has the Money in the Bank briefcase. There’s a lot of things going on. Everyone wants a piece of Liv Morgan, but luckily there’s enough of me to go around for everyone.”

When McAfee asked Morgan if there would be two WarGames matches this year, she stated,

“I believe there’s both, yes.”

A WWE ID prospect will be revealed at Chaotic Wrestling’s next event.

The official WWE ID Twitter account has announced that a new WWE ID recruit will be announced at Chaotic Wrestling’s Breaking Point 2024 event, which takes place on November 15.

Currently advertised for the event include: JT Dunn, Danny Miles, Richard Holliday, Mortar, Seabass Finn, Ricky Smokes, Trigga The OG, and Spike.

⛓️BREAKING POINT 2024⛓️ All this plus MUCH more still TBA Next Friday, November 15th

Andover, MA Highschool Tickets & Info: https://t.co/DZCpSrwQu5

🚨LIMITED RINGSIDE SEATING AVAILABLE! pic.twitter.com/xZYHBUUIiT — Chaotic Wrestling (@ChaoticWrestlin) November 7, 2024

Another WWE ID recruit will be announced at tomorrow night’s Fire Star Pro Wrestling event:

Wrestling history will continue to be made in North Carolina. Someone has been ID’d….be there this Thursday to find out who 👀 https://t.co/JV5FUuU90h — WWE ID (@WWEID) November 13, 2024

And finally, following upcoming WWE events will feature double TV tapings:

* Friday 12/13: Friday Night SmackDown in Hartford, CT at the XL Center – taping the 12/13 and 12/20 episodes.

* Monday 12/16: Monday Night RAW in Boston, MA at the TD Bank Garden – taping the 12/16 and 12/23 episodes.