According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, lucha-libre superstar Dragon Lee’s contract with Ring of Honor is set to expire on December 1st. Along with his brother RUSH, who is the current world champion for the promotion, Lee has not been brought in yet for the upcoming television tapings due to precautions from COVID-19. Lee has been working for ROH on and off since 2016, and currently holds the ROH Television title.

Stay tuned.