WWE has officially announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will address Sheamus during tonight’s RAW show.

It was previously teased that McIntyre would have a response to last week’s Brogue Kick from his former best friend. WWE’s updated RAW preview now notes that McIntyre will address Sheamus on tonight’s show.

It’s believed that a Sheamus vs. McIntyre match will be announced soon.

As noted, tonight’s RAW will also feature McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in a non-title match. Also announced for RAW is face-off between Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans, with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair by Lacey’s side.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is WWE’s updated teaser for the McIntyre and Sheamus feud:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to address Sheamus on Raw It was a Brogue Kick Drew McIntyre will never forget, and now the WWE Champion is set to address it this Monday. After Royal Rumble Match winner Edge put McIntyre on notice last Monday, Sheamus appeared to seemingly come to the defense of his friend, only to rock the WWE Champion, and the WWE Universe, with a devastating Brogue Kick. Sheamus was quick to make his motivations clear, eyeing an opportunity at McIntyre’s WWE Title, a request that the Scottish Warrior quickly and vehemently accepted. With an inevitable title clash on the horizon, what will Drew McIntyre have to say to his former best friend? Tune into Raw this at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!

