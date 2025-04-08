Drew McIntyre checked in with an update on his eye injury on Monday evening.

“The Scottish Psychopath” surfaced on social media to share a photo of himself receiving an eye examination, along with a caption that read, “Small steps in the right direction.”

As noted, McIntyre suffered an eye injury as a result of being hit with a South of Heaven chokeslam through a car windshield by Damian Priest on the March 28 episode of WWE SmackDown.

While it was initially reported that real glass was involved, with several taking sarcastic shots at the infamous CM Punk and Jack Perry incident from AEW’s past, it was later confirmed not to be the case.

Regardless, McIntyre did reportedly receive some kind of eye injury, and whether necessary or not, was sporting an eye patch after the 3/28 show at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Although it has yet to be announced, it is expected that McIntyre and Priest will have a match at WrestleMania 41, which takes place on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.