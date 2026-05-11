A fan was reportedly escorted out of WWE SmackDown after causing a disruption during the show.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Ricky Saints squared off against Matt Cardona in a match that was receiving a strong reaction from the live crowd.

However, near the closing moments of the bout, a loud “hey hey hey goodbye” chant broke out inside the arena, leading some viewers watching at home to think the crowd was directing the chant at one of the wrestlers.

That apparently was not the case.

According to fans in attendance, the chant was actually aimed at an allegedly intoxicated audience member who was being removed from the venue by security after becoming disruptive in the section.

Fans seated nearby could reportedly be seen cheering as security escorted the individual out of the arena, with multiple people joining in on the “goodbye” chant while the situation unfolded.

The incident briefly became noticeable during the televised broadcast, but the match between Saints and Cardona continued without interruption.