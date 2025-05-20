During a recent interview with Reality of Wrestling’s Brad Gilmore, Shawn Michaels revealed which members of the NXT roster would hold the titles of Mr. and Ms. NXT.

On Ms. NXT: “Well, in the last couple of months, it’d have to be Stephanie Vaquer for the women’s side, our NXT Women’s Champion. She has just taken the entire world by storm. I think she’s somebody that already had an international name, but i think once she got on to NXT programming, the entire world and the entire globe — her popularity has just skyrocketed.”

On Mr. NXT: “Look, I think it’s a toss up on our men’s side. I think they’d probably argue about it, but I think Trick Williams and Oba Femi are two guys with — Trick has unlimited charisma, but Oba also has a mystique and an aura about him. They’re two very different individuals but they’re both guys that are easily superstars that people see are going to be Raw and SmackDown superstars in the very near future I’m sure.”

Former WWE Superstar Elektra Lopez will be making her debut for House of Glory in June.

Perez, now going by her real name of Karissa Rivera, will be appearing at Mike Santana’s Puerto Rican Weekend on June 7th in Jamaica, New York.

“One of the hottest free agents in wrestling, Karissa Rivera (aka Elektra Lopez) will make her HOG debut Saturday, June 7th, at Mike Santana’s #PuertoRicanWeekend !!! @elektralopezwwe

Rivera was released from WWE in February.

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Sol Ruca commented on the start of her wrestling career and her WWE tryout.

On if she grew up as a wrestling fan: “Nope, not at all! I have, like, zero pro wrestling background… I honestly like being here now. I wish I would’ve known about it sooner because I think I would’ve been like ‘This is what I wanna do.’”

On being discovered by WWE: “At the time, I was living in Hawaii, I was doing social media full-time, with personal training. I was working with brands, I was – like – posting flips and tricks on the beach, that was kinda, like, my niche – like – little content that I would post and I would get sponsored by brands… Got the DM, and I was like: I don’t know about this… Is this like UFC? – I thought it was, like, the same thing – I don’t know how to fight? I don’t want to do that!”

On researching the industry: “And I, like, Googled, like, ‘former gymnast’ – like, someone who had the same background as me – and saw Kacy Catanzaro – Katana Chance – and I was like ‘Okay! Like, this is sick! Like, I’ll give it a try!’ It’s a free trip to Florida, like, might as well do it! If I don’t make it, it’s a hell of a story to tell people!”

During a recent appearance on the “Sportskeeda WrestleBinge” podcast, Natalya commented on a possible WWE Evolution 2 all-women’s event.

On the potential for WWE Evolution 2: “I hope so [that it happens]. I think there’s so many women right now that are so hungry and I would absolutely love to see it happen. I think, you know, the first one we had was a sell-out. We had sold out Nassau Coliseum, and it was such a great show. I feel like Triple H really embraces women in wrestling, and even this year, we had one more match than last year at WrestleMania.”

On the possibility of an all-women’s weekly show: “I think that … I would love to see an all-women’s pay-per-view, but I would love to see an all-women’s show. I think we can do that in WWE. When you look at the Raw women’s roster, the SmackDown women’s roster, and the NXT women’s roster, and the women coming in from the ID program and EVOLVE, and all these different [shows], there are so many talented women in the WWE family alone that there’s no reason we could do a 1 to 2-hour show.”