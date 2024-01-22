The scheduled court hearing for Marvin Jackson’s lawsuit against WWE, concerning alleged injuries sustained during Wrestlemania 38 in Dallas, has been canceled. Both Jackson and WWE have been notified that the Court will make a decision on the appeal without a formal hearing, and there is currently no specified timeframe for the court ruling.

Marvin Jackson initiated the lawsuit on 1/12/23 in the District Court of Tarrant County, Texas. In his claim, he asserted that he experienced hearing loss in his left ear while attending Wrestlemania 38 as an “invitee,” attributing it to a pyrotechnics blast during the WWE production. Jackson’s lawsuit, filed for a jury trial, sought monetary relief exceeding $1,000,000, covering damages, penalties, costs, expenses, prejudgment interest, and attorney’s fees.

The initial court, located in Tarrant County, Texas, dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, typically barring Jackson from reviving the case in the same court. Subsequently, Jackson pursued an appeal before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

