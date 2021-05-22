Impact Wrestling held a recent set of TV tapings, but two notable names weren’t there.

Fightful Select reported today that Juice Robinson and Dave Finlay missed the tapings. It was noted that while they are not immediately figured into the company’s creative plans, there is still a positive working relationship with NJPW for Impact.

It’s likely that fans will see more NJPW stars appear in Impact in the future.

Robinson and Finlay were last seen in Impact when they teamed up with Eddie Edwards to beat AEW and Impact World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) in a six-man tag team match at the Impact Under Siege special last weekend.