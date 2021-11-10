Finn Balor is back in action.

As noted before, Balor was pulled from Tuesday’s WWE live event in Nottingham, England as a precautionary measure, so that he could rest what was believed to be a minor issue. There was no word on the nature of the issue.

In an update, Balor was already back in the ring for today’s WWE live event in Manchester, England. He teamed with Cesaro in the opener for a win over WALTER and Sheamus.

WWE may have booked Balor in a tag team match to protect him from furthering the minor issue that kept him out of the ring on Tuesday, but our correspondent noted that he worked about as physical as usual, and didn’t seem to be holding back too much.

Balor defeated Sheamus in singles action at Monday’s live event in Leeds and Sunday’s live event in Liverpool. Before that, he worked the RAW live events on the WWE UK tour, competing in Fatal 4 Way bouts with Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and the winner, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest.

Balor and the rest of the WWE crew are headed back to the United States as tonight’s show in Manchester was the last stop on the tour. You can click here for results from the Manchester show.

Balor missed this week’s RAW due to being in the UK, but it will be interesting to see if he’s back in action on the red brand for next Monday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is currently scheduled for the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 21, as a member of Team RAW (Balor, Rollins, Owens, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio) in the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match against Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Happy Baron Corbin, King Xavier Woods).

Stay tuned for more on Balor’s status.

