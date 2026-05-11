Are you ready to enter The Wicked Garden?

Well get ready, because we’re just days away!

On Monday, TNA Wrestling issued a press release to promote the first-ever Wicked Garden match, which is scheduled for the TNA live event in Sacramento, CA. this Friday, May 15, which will air as part of the June 4 episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

Enter The Wicked Garden On Friday, May 15 At TNA Wrestling Live Event In Sacramento

The Hardys Battle The Righteous In An Ominous, Righteous-Inspired Hardcore War

TNA Wrestling announced today the first-ever Wicked Garden Match is set for Friday, May 15, at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium.

The Hardys challenge rivals The Righteous in a mysterious Righteous-inspired match that company executives are predicting will be one of the most unique and painful matches in TNA history, complete with an eerie ritualistic look and feel – as The Righteous thrive on.

Driven by darkness, with a psychotic mix, the Wicked Garden Match will feel like an immersive experience wrestling match, bled through in-ring coloring, a first-ever green ring canvas and evil flowers surrounded by vicious and dangerous vines.

The Wicked Garden Match will air June 4 on AMC in the U.S., on Thursday Night iMPACT!

The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) have extended an invitation to The Hardys (Jeff and Matt) to enter The Wicked Garden for a match shrouded in mystery, but, given the twisted minds of The Righteous, fans can expect something unsettling and unprecedented.

TNA Wrestling returns to Sacramento, California for back-to-back nights of action-packed, high-energy pro wrestling on Thursday and Friday, May 14-15.

The May 14 show is Thursday Night iMPACT!, airing LIVE on AMC in the U.S.

The May 15 event will be taped for future episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT!.

For tickets to the TNA shows in Sacramento, go to: tnawrestling.com

The May 14-15 TNA Wrestling live events mark the company’s first shows in Sacramento since 2011.

TNA World Champion Mike Santana leads the TNA contingent heading to Sacramento, along with Jeff & Matt Hardy, Frankie Kazarian, Leon Slater, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers and Mustafa Ali, plus such Knockouts as Léi Yǐng Lee, Tessa Blanchard, Elayna Black, Rosemary and others.

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.