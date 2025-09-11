– ShopAEW.com has released new merchandise, including t-shirts for Julia Hart, Brody King, Mina Shirakawa, and Mercedes Moné. This week’s Top Rope Tuesday drop features a new Hangman Page design, as well as a shirt celebrating AEW’s residency at the 2300 Arena.

– AEW wraps up their 2300 Arena residency tonight, as the company returns for the second night in a row to the legendary Philadelphia, Pennsylvania venue for a taping of the September 13 episode of AEW Collision. In addition to the matches announced during AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, the promotion also confirmed a “$500,000 5 on 5 Collision” women’s match, with AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm on special guest commentary. Featured below is the updated advertised lineup heading into tonight’s taping of AEW Collision, which premieres at 8/7c on TNT and HBO Max on 9/13:

* Mark Briscoe will reveal stipulation for MJF match at All Out

* Adam Priest & “The Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington vs. FTR

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Michael Oku (AEW Unified Title Tournament)

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Anthony Bowens (AEW Unified Title Tournament)

* $500,000 5 on 5 Collision: Jamie Hayter, Tay Conti, Anna Jay & Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford, Megan Bayne, Skye Blue, Julia Hart & Thekla (AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm on commentary)

🚨REMINDER!🚨 This week's #AEWCollision is going to be Coast To Coast! That means the action starts at 8pm ET/7pm CT/5pm PT on @TNTDrama + @SportsOnMAX! pic.twitter.com/ACnvRiaav5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2025

– AEW released a graphic and brief statement on social media on Thursday acknowledging the anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy from 2001. “On this day, September 11, we honor the lives of those we lost, our country’s resilience, and the strength of the American spirit. #NeverForget,” the announcement read.

On this day, September 11, we honor the lives of those we lost, our country’s resilience, and the strength of the American spirit. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/qTnl3V5hqo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2025

– Ace Austin is the featured guest on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Austin talks about his AEW debut, his decision to sign with the company, training in his early days with The Wild Samoans, memories from Wrestling Revolver, his work with New Japan, The Bullet Club, and teaming with Chris Bey. The episode will drop soon on the official TNT Drama YouTube channel, and the audio version is available now at Apple.com, or wherever you get your latest podcasts.