A former world champion may finally be inching closer to an in-ring return.

Former AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa has been sidelined since AEW All In Texas last year due to an undisclosed injury and has not competed in a match since.

While no official timetable has been announced, Rosa recently shared a notable update that suggests progress is being made.

In her latest vlog, Rosa revealed that she has resumed training as she works her way back to full ring shape.

“I had my training already. First week we did okay, but we’re back on the road.”

The update came while Rosa was filming backstage at a recent AEW Dynamite taping, where she was seen interacting with Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa.

At the time, she was preparing for another workout as part of her ongoing rehab and conditioning process.

One thing Rosa made clear is that she isn’t aiming for a limited return.

She noted that her goal is to once again wrestle full 30-minute matches once she’s medically cleared to compete.

“I’m here at AEW, getting ready warm up for my second week of training. I’m going to make sure I’m totally warmed up cause we’re going to do half an hour in the ring. So, that’s what we’re doing.”

While there’s still no word on when fans can expect to see Thunder Rosa back between the ropes, the fact that she’s training and pushing herself is an encouraging sign.