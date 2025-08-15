A former multiple-time title-holder in WWE is finally back in the ring.

After being put on the sidelines from in-ring action following a torn pectoral muscle at the beginning of 2025, Apollo Crews is back in the ring training for his eventual return.

Crews, a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and WWE United States Champion, shared video footage via his official Instagram Stories on Thursday evening, showing himself working in the ring for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair the torn pec.

Apollo Crews has been working out in the ring at the Hart Dungeon with WWE legend Natalya and WWE producer TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) in preparation for his upcoming return to in-ring action.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the return status of Apollo Crews continue to surface.