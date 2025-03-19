The criminal case against former WWE NXT and Impact Wrestling star Kimberly Frankele (Kimber Lee) has officially been closed. Frankele was found guilty on February 5th in Florida’s Highlands County Court on charges of DUI, resisting an officer with violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer. She entered a Nolo Contendere plea, accepting the conviction without admitting guilt.

Her sentencing includes one year of probation for the DUI and two years of concurrent probation for the other charges. While she was initially sentenced to two years in state prison for resisting arrest and battery on an officer, that sentence is suspended upon successful completion of probation. Additional penalties include 75 hours of community service, an ankle monitor, a six-month driver’s license suspension, substance abuse treatment, DUI classes, and mandatory drug testing. Her vehicle was impounded for 10 days, and she must maintain stable residence and employment with approval from her probation officer. She is also restricted from traveling outside her county without permission, associating with criminals, or owning a firearm.

Frankele’s arrest stemmed from a May 2023 incident where she was found driving erratically in Florida. According to the police report, Officer P.J. Roberts attempted a traffic stop after noticing her vehicle facing the wrong direction in traffic. Upon interaction, Frankele exhibited signs of intoxication, was uncooperative, and allegedly assaulted the officer, striking him multiple times in the chest and face. After a struggle, additional officers arrived, and she was taken into custody. A breath test conducted five hours later revealed a blood alcohol level of .140, nearly double Florida’s legal limit of .08.

Under Florida law, a first-time DUI could have resulted in jail time, license revocation, community service, and fines. However, the more serious charges—resisting an officer with violence and battery on an officer—each carried a potential five-year prison sentence and a $5,000 fine.

Frankele, a former CHIKARA Grand Champion, announced her retirement from wrestling just days before her arrest. She last competed in October 2022, following sporadic appearances after TNA Wrestling ceased using her in early 2022.

