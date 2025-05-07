– WWE Superstars Penta, current Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega, and reigning Women’s World Champion IYO SKY were all seen at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut this week.

– WWE officials have recently discussed the possibility of bringing in former WWE and OVW talent Doug Basham to serve as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center. Basham, best known for his time in Ohio Valley Wrestling and his WWE run as part of The Basham Brothers, recently worked as a trainer for Canadian actress Emily Bett Rickards in preparation for her role in the upcoming major motion picture Queen of the Ring.

– WWE has officially announced and released the initial promotional poster for the NXT Women’s Championship showdown between Stephanie Vaquer and Jordynne Grace for the upcoming WWE NXT Battleground 2025 premium live event on May 25.

– WWE has released a video on their official YouTube channel that looks at every time Randy Orton has hit John Cena with his RKO finishing move. The two are scheduled to lock horns for the Undisputed WWE Championship “ONE LAST TIME” this Saturday, May 10, at WWE Backlash: St. Louis.

