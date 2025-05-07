Former WWE star Billy Jack Haynes is scheduled to stand trial in December 2025 for second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in February 2024 shooting death of his wife, Jan Becraft.

The update came during the May 6 episode of Dark Side of the Ring on Vice TV, which featured an interview with Haynes from jail in Portland, Oregon.

Haynes claimed he loved Becraft deeply and felt optimistic about his chances at trial, suggesting he had been “overcharged” by prosecutors. The episode also touched on speculation that Haynes may have killed Becraft, who reportedly suffered from dementia, as an alleged act of mercy. However, this theory remains unconfirmed.

The 70-year-old was arrested after a two-hour armed standoff with police at his Portland home on February 8, 2024. Authorities later confirmed that Becraft, 85, died from a gunshot wound, and Haynes has since pleaded not guilty.