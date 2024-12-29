An update has surfaced regarding some of the interesting names spotted at the AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view on December 28 at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

The year-end AEW PPV show drew some notable pro wrestling free agents.

The Orlando area, a hub for many pro wrestlers, saw a few familiar faces backstage. Among them was Baron Corbin (real name Tom Pestock), who was released by WWE earlier this year.

Corbin remains under a non-compete clause and cannot sign with another promotion for at least another month.

Also in attendance was AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla. His current TNA contract is set to expire on January 1. Before the event, Francis was spotted talking with Tony Khan at ringside. He was also seen interacting with former Hit Row teammate Swerve Strickland, as well as Prince Nana and Jeff Jarrett.

As previously noted, Bryan Danielson, The Gunns, Julia Hart and others were also seen mingling backstage, in terms of additional names not featured in matches on the show.

We will keep you posted as additional information surfaces regarding the WWE and TNA names in attendance at the AEW Worlds End 2024 pay-per-view.

(H/T: Fightful Select)