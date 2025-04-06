All Elite Wrestling will be holding two events at the ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington. An episode of AEW Collision will take place at the venue on June 21 and then Dynamite will take place on June 25. Tickets will go on sale on April 14.

During a recent appearance on the “Battleground” podcast, Will Ospreay expressed his desire to face off against Samoa Joe in an AEW ring. He said,

“So, one of the ties I have with pro wrestling is that AJ Styles is a huge influence in my wrestling. I’ve loved his work ever since I remember watching him. There’s someone in AEW that I’ve never actually crossed paths with but has such a tie to him, and I was thinking about it for so long. I was like, ‘You know what, I’d love to wrestle him,’ Samoa Joe. I’ve never wrestled Samoa Joe. It’s been one of those things, yeah, bruv. I’ve never wrestled him, never crossed paths with him. I feel like that’s someone that has such a tie to him and knows AJ so well. I think they’re best buds. Just to be able to be — I want to feel that. I want to be tested. I want to be pushed to my limits. So that’s something that I would love to do.”

During a recent appearance on the “Knockturnal” podcast, Jon Moxley explained why he believes the younger generation of wrestlers need to step up or risk slipping through the cracks in the business. He said,

“I can easily hide in the locker room or go back to the hotel and hide. I don’t have to be here, right? So, shoot your shot, man, I’m giving you the chance. The kind of sh*t that keeps me up at night is the thought of guys and girls at All Elite Wrestling that, a few years pass and whatever, and you realize in they never saw the potential in themselves. That’s the kind of sh*t that keeps me up at night. Often, the promoters, or whoever the f**k in whatever line of work you’re in, they don’t see it. Often, that leads to the motivation to then go out and be the greatest ever in your sport, or whatever it is. First, you have to see it, and you have to see everything that you have inside of you and everything that you’re capable of. I feel like a lot of people in this world now are waiting for everybody else to tell them who they are and what they can do, and they’re spend a lot of time reading sh*t other people type on their phone and taking pictures that aren’t real, and looking at pictures that aren’t real. F**king reality is getting twisted and bent and sh*t and being a brand new baby organization, that’s one of the things that worries me the most is that people slipping through the cracks. It sucks. Not everybody’s gonna make it, right? Everyone does their best to mitigate that and to create as much opportunity for as much success as possible.”

Two new matches have been announced for AEW Dynasty Zero Hour:

First, Max Caster’s Open Challenge will return. Caster, currently 0-7 in open challenges, previously lost to Mark Briscoe on AEW Collision.

Additionally, Nick Wayne will be teaming up with CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti) to face off against Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) and AR Fox in a six-man tag match.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, PAC defeated Cash Wheeler after interference from both the Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) and Cope & Dax Harwood. Amidst the chaos, PAC secured the win with a roll-up.

Following the match, Cope and Wheeler extended a handshake to Harwood, which he accepted — signaling that Rated FTR is seemingly united again ahead of their AEW World Trios Championship match at AEW Dynasty 2025. This comes after recent weeks of internal tension, particularly from Harwood, who had expressed frustration with his partners. Wheeler previously mentioned they’d need to have a deeper conversation after their title match.