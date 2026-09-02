WWE’s UpUpDownDown channel has gone quiet in recent months, and Tyler Breeze has clarified who owns the popular gaming brand.

WWE and Austin Creed, formerly known as Xavier Woods, launched UpUpDownDown in 2018, with the channel featuring Creed alongside numerous WWE personalities.

UpUpDownDown eventually grew to more than two million subscribers, offering everything from WWE 2K livestreams and retro gaming series to tournaments and other gaming-related content.

Creed and Breeze became two of the channel’s most prominent personalities, with their popular WWE SmackDown vs. Raw GM Mode series even helping generate renewed interest in the game mode before it was eventually brought back to the WWE 2K franchise.

However, UpUpDownDown has not uploaded a new video in approximately five months, with the inactivity coinciding with the WWE departures of Creed and Kofi Kingston.

With questions surrounding the future of the channel, Breeze confirmed on social media that the UpUpDownDown brand belongs to WWE.

“WWE owns the channel,” Breeze wrote.

Creed and Kingston have since moved on to AEW, debuting as The New Level at AEW All In: London on August 30 at Wembley Stadium.

The duo joined forces with Swerve Strickland in the Casino Gauntlet match, with the trio capturing the AEW World Trios Championships in their debut.

The new champions are scheduled to compete against The Rascalz on the September 2 episode of AEW Dynamite from Allen, Texas.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.