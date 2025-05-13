GUNTHER has his sights set on gold once again following Money In The Bank 2025.

Less than two weeks ahead of his scheduled title defense against Logan Paul, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso received some unexpected news on Monday Night RAW. GUNTHER announced that he will challenge Uso (or Logan Paul) for the championship on the June 9, 2025 edition of RAW.

This marks GUNTHER’s first opportunity at reclaiming the title since losing it to Uso at WrestleMania 41.

🚨 CONFIRMED: Jey Uso/Logan Paul vs. GUNTHER on the June 9th episode of RAW, the episode of RAW after Money in the Bank. JEY USO GETTING CASHED IN ON 💔#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/sVmYfrJCrq — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) May 13, 2025

Akira Tozawa remains medically uncleared.

On last week’s episode of WWE RAW, Rusev returned to in-ring action with a victory over Otis. After the match, Akira Tozawa attempted to intervene, only to be attacked by Rusev.

On this week’s show, Tozawa approached Adam Pearce to request a match against Rusev. Pearce declined, explaining that Tozawa is currently not medically cleared to compete. He added that the match could be considered once Tozawa receives medical clearance.

TOZAWA WANTS A MATCH WITH RUSEV!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/WVWigNh4bL — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) May 13, 2025

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE RAW below:

* AJ Styles & PENTA vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)

* Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller

* Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker

* Money In The Bank qualifying matches begin.