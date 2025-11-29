Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event is big business.

Record-breaking big business.

This year’s Premium Live Event from Petco Park in San Diego is already positioned as the biggest Survivor Series in company history—both in terms of gate and overall attendance—setting a new benchmark before the show even goes live.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the strong numbers have sparked early internal conversations about running another stadium for next year’s edition. Alvarez noted to his X subscribers that momentum is so strong, WWE is already treating the 2026 event as another large-scale production.

In his words, “Around 40,000 for today’s show. Already talk of running another stadium for 2026 Survivor Series.”

Ticket performance for this year’s Survivor Series was also broken down in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, with Dave Meltzer confirming that WWE is operating at near-sellout territory.

“At press time Survivor Series has 42,750 tickets out with about 1,200 left, which is by far the biggest Survivor Series ever for tickets and even more for gate,” Meltzer wrote. “The secondary market get-in price is $113.”

Meltzer also hinted at WWE planting seeds for its biggest show of 2026.

With the company expecting a huge audience both live and on Peacock, tonight’s event is expected to include at least one major preview of a top WrestleMania 42 matchup.

“The belief is that a major tease of the top WrestleMania match or even matches will be this weekend at Survivor Series on 11/29 at Petco Park in San Diego,” Meltzer wrote.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames results coverage.