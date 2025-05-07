Giulia had a rough night in the office on Tuesday.

The women’s wrestling star competed against Jordynne Grace in the WWE NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender main event of the May 6 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Early into the match, “The Juggernaut” hit Giulia with a tilt-a-whirl slam that saw her land directly on top of her head and neck. The commentators all yelled, with one continuously repeating, “Oh my god ..oh my god.. oh my god.”

Giulia herself immediately popped up upon landing with her eyes wide open, acknowledging what just happened as the crowd exploded. The referee quickly crawled over to check on Giulia and shockingly, the match continued.

Giulia just landed right on her neck. pic.twitter.com/6qlbClMflV — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 7, 2025

Later in the match, which saw Giulia take a few more stiff bumps, she had another injury scare when Grace hit an explosive Michinoku Driver that also had a not-so-pleasant landing.

Giulia is taking some disgusting bumps today man #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9cKjhCFmlC — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) May 7, 2025

Grace would go on to ultimately win the match, earning herself the next shot at WWE NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

Giulia’s injury status is currently unknown, although as noted, she was able to complete the match for whatever that is worth. We will keep you posted as updates regarding Giulia’s condition continue to surface.

