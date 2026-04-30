An update has surfaced regarding the ongoing effort to bring a late wrestling fan home following a tragic passing during WrestleMania weekend.

As noted, Marc Izard passed away earlier this month while in Las Vegas attending WWE WrestleMania festivities.

In the days since, family and friends launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs associated with returning him to the United Kingdom, as well as funeral expenses.

The campaign has continued to gain traction, drawing support from across the wrestling community.

According to details listed on the fundraiser page, any funds remaining after expenses will be donated in Marc’s honor to Diabetes UK, Addenbrooke’s Hospital Charitable Trust, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

All causes that were important to him.

A meaningful gesture.

As of this writing, the campaign has raised €16,235 (roughly $19,000 USD) toward its €30,000 goal.

Several notable names have contributed to the fundraiser.

Chris Jericho donated €1,100, while Gabe Kidd, using his real name Gabe McMenamin, contributed €1,000. Natalya Neidhart also made a donation of €258.

“Marc traveled the world for wrestling,” the GoFundMe reads. “Now, we just want to bring him home one last time. Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. The Izard family & friends.”