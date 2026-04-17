A brutal moment at TNA Rebellion 2026 has led to Trey Miguel being sidelined.

At the pay-per-view event, Miguel defended the TNA International Championship against Mustafa Ali, ultimately dropping the title after Ali secured the victory to end his reign.

However, it wasn’t just the title change that had fans buzzing.

Midway through the match, Miguel delivered a high-risk Meteora to Ali on the steel ring steps. The impact proved costly, as Miguel landed hard and appeared to bounce off the unforgiving surface, suffering a deep laceration to his knees in the process.

It looked nasty.

Because it was.

Miguel has since taken to social media to share a photo of the injury, along with another image showing him on crutches, further highlighting the severity of the damage.

An update was provided on the April 16 episode of TNA iMPACT, where it was announced that Miguel has been pulled from upcoming TNA events due to the injury.

As of now, there is no official word on when he will be cleared to return to in-ring action.

Despite the setback, Miguel is still currently advertised to appear at WrestleCon in Las Vegas, Nevada.