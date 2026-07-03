When are All Elite Wrestling fans going to be treated to the return of Hangman Page?

Don’t ask The Young Bucks.

They don’t know.

AEW EVPs Nick and Matt Jackson spoke during a recent Being The Elite Q&A about the AEW status of ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, who has been on the sidelines since losing to MJF in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship back in March.

Featured below is a transcript of the back-and-forth The Young Bucks had during the BTE Q&A addressing Hangman Page:

Matt Jackson: “I have no idea.” Nick Jackson: “We talk to him, though.” Matt: “We talk to him every week, every few days. He’s doing well.” Nick: “He’s loving planting his flowers, he’s into that right now.” Matt: “Have you seen his garden? That’s a great joy.” Nick: “He had a hard last year though, he worked super hard and now he’s enjoying the fruits of his labors, right?”

Also during the BTE Q&A, Kenny Omega appeared and revealed that his ring gear at AEW Forbidden Door 2026 for his match against Zack Sabre Jr. was inspired by the gear he wore for his match against Bryan Danielson from back in 2021.

“I don’t know if you guys remember my costume for when I wrestled Bryan Danielson at Arthur Ashe,” Omega stated. “I thought that gear was tremendous, I enjoyed it.”

Omega continued, “It’s got a special place in my heart and I thought, I wanted something to look like that because I view Zack in sort of a similar light as Danielson. Very technical savvy, incredible in-ring worker. I just said, of all the colors that we’ve tried with each other, let’s try a new one. It ended up being that nice beautiful purple.”