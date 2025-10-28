A WWE Hall of Fame legend appears to be doing well after recently undergoing emergency surgery.

On Saturday, October 18, it was reported that Rikishi was undergoing an unexpected emergency surgery following the sudden onset of a health issue.

In an update, the WWE legend and father of current WWE Superstars Jimmy Uso and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso took to social media this week to inform fans that he is doing better.

“God Is Amazing. Grateful to be alive,” he wrote via his official Instagram page. “We share blessings today and forever more. I’m proud of my boys ( missing few more ) #FatuAnoai.”

He added, “Stay safe and know theres More work to do.”

The post included a photo of himself standing with his family (see below).

