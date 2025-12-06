When Netflix acquired Warner Bros. Discovery and their streaming assets, many pro wrestling fans immediately wondered how this could affect All Elite Wrestling.

During the ROH Final Battle 2025 post-show media scrum, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan spoke on the matter, as well as the possibility of an all-women’s AEW pay-per-view event and plans for ROH pay-per-views in 2026.

Featured below are some of the highlights from Tony Khan’s post-ROH Final Battle 2025 media scrum. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the scrum.

On Netflix purchasing Warner Bros. Discovery: “First of all, it’s early to comment on anything that’s pending. Without getting into anything that has yet to be determined, I just want to say we have a great partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery and it will continue for many years to come. We have years left on our remaining agreement with TBS and HBO Max. I’m really proud of what we’ve built and I think it’s going to be for a long time to come. It’s going to be like this with Warner Brothers Discovery before anything is settled out. I’m very excited for the future. I think we have great partnerships. What I can say, from the things that are public knowledge, all of the bidders on Warner Brothers Discovery are media partners of the National Football League and great media partners of ours. Everybody who has been in the running for this is somebody we work with on the NFL, so I have a lot of respect for all of them. We work closely with all three bidders in the mix and we’ll see what happens. I have only positive things to say about Netflix and Warner Brothers Discovery. I can tell you for sure, at least until the very end of 2027, going into 2028, we’re going to be here for years and years to come, over two more years with AEW on TBS, TNT, and HBO Max. I’m very excited about it.”

On ROH Supercard of Honor, Death Before Dishonor, and Final Battle taking place in 2026: “This year, I tried to implement on HonorClub more big streaming specials that aren’t necessarily part of the big three pay-per-views that we’ve really had a great run of doing with Supercard of Honor, Death Before Dishonor and Final Battle tonight. We’ve had four of each of those now in my three-year run. We’re starting the cycle going back through, so I’m excited to have Supercard of Honor in 2026 as well as Death Before Dishonor and then one year from now, you (Ian Riccaboni) and I will do it again at Final Battle 2026.”

On a possible all-women’s AEW pay-per-view event: “I think certainly having more events that include more and more women’s championships and matches has been fantastic. I think the depth of the women’s wrestling in AEW and ROH has just continued to get better and better… Absolutely. Whatever platform or however it were to happen, there’s a lot of ways it could happen. I mentioned earlier the Global Wars events have been fantastic. Bringing women from all over and have a Global Wars event like that is something I’ve thought about also. Global Wars technically is a streaming special. We don’t call it a pay-per-view but really it all is on the same app and you’re paying for the whole thing the same… Definitely an event, an all-women’s event with women from all over is something I have thought about and again, potentially a Global Wars, bringing women from all over could be great too.”

For those who missed it, you can check out our complete ROH Final Battle Results 12/5/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Wrestling Legend Says Recently Released WWE Superstar Could Be Exactly What AEW Needs Right Now