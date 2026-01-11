Logan Paul is once again making headlines outside the ring.

This time in the high-stakes world of Pokémon collectibles.

Paul currently owns the world’s most expensive Pokémon card, the legendary Pikachu Illustrator, which carries a jaw-dropping valuation of $5.3 million. The WWE Superstar originally purchased the card ahead of his WrestleMania 38 tag team match alongside The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Nearly four years later, Paul has officially put the prized card up for auction.

Paul announced the decision in a recent YouTube video, confirming that the mint-condition Pikachu Illustrator, graded PSA 10, is now available to bidders. The auction launched in celebration of Pokémon’s 30th anniversary and will remain open until February 15, 2025.

And yes, the bidding is already serious.

As of now, the auction has drawn 27 bids, with the current high sitting at $2.3 million. The winning bidder will also receive the custom Pokémon card holder and Cuban chain that Paul famously wore, which carries an estimated value of $75,000.

The Pikachu Illustrator card itself is among the rarest collectibles in existence. Only 40 copies were produced and distributed to winners of a Japanese fan competition in 1998. Of those, just one has ever earned the coveted PSA 10 rating, which is the very card owned by Paul.

Paul acquired the card in 2021, trading a lower-grade Pikachu Illustrator valued at $1.275 million, along with an additional $4 million in cash to complete the deal.

There has been a lot of controversy regarding the card being placed in Liquid Market Share, where ownership was fragmented across multiple investors, however Paul claims he paid that off and again has sole ownership of the card, despite the investors reportedly not receiving their payoffs.

While that is another story entirely, the auction to buy the card outright continues, and according to Paul, the final buyer won’t just receive the card through the mail either.

He has claimed he plans to personally hand-deliver the historic Pokémon collectible to its new owner.

MORE WWE NEWS: Backstage News Regarding Changing Plans For Return Of WWE Superstar