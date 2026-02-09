Expect to see a lot of “The OTC” on the road to WrestleMania 42.

On Monday, WWE released an announcement regarding the schedule for Roman Reigns leading up to his announced showdown against CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Ahead of the Reigns vs. Punk clash for the championship at WrestleMania 42 this coming April, the former leader of The Bloodline will appear on five episodes of the weekly WWE Raw on Netflix shows.

The announcement from WWE confirmed that Reigns will be on WWE Raw four times in March, and again for the final WrestleMania 42 “Go-Home” episode of WWE Raw in April.

Featured below is the full list of dates:

* Monday, March 2: Raw at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

* Monday, March 16: Raw at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

* Monday, March 23: Raw at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

* Monday, March 30: Raw at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

* Monday, April 13: Raw at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

