According to Fightful Select, Ring of Honor has not extended any time on talent contracts following a temporary shutdown of operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Reports are that ROH continues to treat their roster incredibly well, which includes non-stop COVID testing and a bubble environment similar to the NBA. The publication compares the promotion’s situation to WWE, who are known to lock talent into longer contract situations due to injury time.

ROH recently released a video of top stars discussing their time in the bubble, which you can watch here.