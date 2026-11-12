WWE Main Event appears to be gaining some momentum on Rumble.

The November 11, 2026 episode of WWE Main Event has accumulated approximately 347,000 views on Rumble as of Thursday morning, November 12, less than 24 hours after its initial airing.

That represents a noticeable increase from the previous week’s episode, which had approximately 250,000 views at the same point following its release.

The latest episode featured four matches, including The LWO taking on The Judgment Day duo of Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, Lola Vice going one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria, Otis of Alpha Academy battling Ivar of The War Raiders, and Sol Ruca squaring off against Nikkita Lyons.

As first reported by Variety, WWE reached an agreement with Rumble to bring WWE Main Event to the streaming platform beginning October 14, 2026.

Under the agreement, new episodes premiere every Wednesday at 8/7c, putting the program in direct competition with AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max, as well as WWE’s own WWE Evolve series on Tubi.

Prior to the move to Rumble, WWE Main Event had been airing on YouTube throughout 2026.

The long-running WWE series has undergone several format changes over the years, with its current incarnation primarily featuring matches taped before live episodes of WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown.

It should be noted that the figures reflect cumulative views on Rumble rather than traditional television ratings or average concurrent viewership.