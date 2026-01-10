WWE has no current NXT World Champion.

As seen at NXT New Year’s Evil this past Tuesday night, Oba Femi left the NXT World Championship in the middle of the ring after his victory over TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater in the main event of the show.

The chilling conclusion to the first NXT on CW show of the New Year of 2026 left NXT fans with a lot of questions.

Soon after, the first part of the answers began to surface.

Following the 1/6 NXT New Year’s Evil show, WWE announced less than 24 hours later that the NXT World Championship was officially vacated by Femi as he prepares for his long-awaited move to the WWE main roster on either Raw or SmackDown.

On Saturday morning, another part of the answer came to light.

Via WWE’s official social media platforms, the company released an announcement regarding the now vacant NXT World Championship.

“After being vacated by Oba Femi, [NXT General Manager] Ava will address the future of the NXT Championship THIS TUESDAY on WWE NXT at 8e/7c on The CW,” the social media announcement read.

In addition to the Ava segment, WWE is advertising the following for the Tuesday, January 13, 2026 episode of NXT on The CW Network at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL:

* Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan

* Stacks (c) vs. Shiloh Hill (TNA International Title)

* Jasper Troy (c) vs. Tavion Heights (WWE Speed Title)

* Joe Hendry vs. Dion Lennox (No Disqualification Match)

