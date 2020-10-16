WWE NXT UK, WWE 205 Live and the non-WWE indie content all failed to crack the top 25 most-watched shows on the WWE Network for the past week, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Below are the top 10 most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week:
1. WWE Day Of: 2016 Draft
2. Hell In a Cell 2019
3. Talking Smack
4. RAW Talk
5. Uncool with Alexa Bliss: The Bella Twins
6. WWE Story Time, Season 4 Premiere
7. Best of Yokozuna
8. Clash of Champions 2020
9. Takeover: 31
10. SmackDown from September 11
The weekly NXT episode ranked #13.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.