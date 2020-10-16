WWE NXT UK, WWE 205 Live and the non-WWE indie content all failed to crack the top 25 most-watched shows on the WWE Network for the past week, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Below are the top 10 most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week:

1. WWE Day Of: 2016 Draft

2. Hell In a Cell 2019

3. Talking Smack

4. RAW Talk

5. Uncool with Alexa Bliss: The Bella Twins

6. WWE Story Time, Season 4 Premiere

7. Best of Yokozuna

8. Clash of Champions 2020

9. Takeover: 31

10. SmackDown from September 11

The weekly NXT episode ranked #13.

