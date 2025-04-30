Pro wrestling legends Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff are stepping into a new arena — amateur wrestling. On Wednesday, the duo officially unveiled Real American Freestyle Wrestling, a new league that aims to offer a fresh take on the sport. The first event is scheduled for August 30th in Cleveland, Ohio, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Hogan revealed that standout wrestler Kennedy Blades will be the centerpiece of the women’s division. On the men’s side, Zahid Valencia and former MMA and wrestling star Ben Askren have committed to competing. Hogan also mentioned that talks are ongoing with Wyatt Hendrickson and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson to potentially join the roster.

Positioning the league as a competitive alternative to professional wrestling, Hogan expressed his enthusiasm for helping to build a new platform for elite athletes. Eric Bischoff has taken on the role of Chief Media Officer, while Israel Martinez has been named Chief Operating Officer.

Hogan’s Real American Beer brand is backing the promotion as its title sponsor. The league is co-founded and led by President Chad Bronstein. Left Lane Capital — known for investing in Gerard Piqué’s Kings League, Shaun White’s Snow League, and League One Volleyball — is supporting the venture, alongside sponsorship from Cassius.

Speaking about his motivation for launching the league, Hogan said, “What really fired me up was the chance to work with all these talented young athletes and help guide them — not just as competitors, but as future stars. People might be surprised, but wrestling is wrestling, brother. This is a way for me to jump back in, get off the sidelines, and be part of something real with athletes who are championship-caliber. I couldn’t turn it down.”