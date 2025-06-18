Another update on Hulk Hogan’s health issues has surfaced.

As noted, Bubba The Love Sponge claimed on his radio show this week that the WWE legend was hospitalized with heart issues, even going as far as to say family members of Hogan were being contacted to “say their goodbyes.”

The rumor was quickly killed by PWInsider.com, who noted that Hogan was actually hospitalized due to issues stemming from a recent neck operation, and was expected to be discharged and sent home today.

In another update, Hogan’s partner in the newly launched Real American Freestyle Wrestling business and longtime friend Eric Bischoff issued the following statement to 1168 Media President Derek Sabato:

“Hulk Hogan had a very successful cervical surgery and is experiencing some adverse reaction. He’s doing well and should be home later today. Doctors expecting a full recovery.”

Additionally, TMZ Sports released the following statement from a Hogan representative:

“A rep for Hogan tells us the 71-year-old isn’t close to death — he’s just dealing with more of the same ailments he’s had for years. In fact, we’re told Hogan’s back to moving around already.”