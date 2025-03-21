Matt Hardy had a rough night in the office last Friday night.

Following the TNA Sacrifice 2025 pay-per-view in El Paso, TX., where he was savagely attacked by Nic Nemeth, Matt Hardy spoke about the injuries he sustained during his latest “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast.

“Seems like there was a little premeditated swerve, a premeditated attack that happened there.” Hardy said. “I looked around at the very end [of the match], obviously we won the match, we were celebrating, I got the pinball for our team with the Twist Of Hate on JDC. As we were all celebrating, guys started going out of the ring, headed up the aisle, they were slapping hands with fans. I looked over and I noticed that Ryan Nemeth was in the cage and he was messing with the door. I’m like, ‘What is this guy doing?’ I’m slowly starting to walk to him and ask him, ‘What the hell are you doing, weirdo?’”

Hardy continued, “Before I knew it, I got dropped by Nic Nemeth with his finishing move. It was the silence that came out of the crowd, they threw beer cans in the ring, they were throwing popcorn in the ring. Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth, they proceeded to beat the shit out of me. Ryan got on top of me and actually turned into a real man for like half a second and tried to beat the shit out of me, was pounding my face. Nick was grinding me on the cage and beating me up. Thank god for my ice baths and my cold plunges, I had a real bad black eye, had a slit on my nose, I had a deviated septum — which that’s nothing new, it’s already been broke six times, what’s one more.”

The pro wrestling legend then went on to tease the return of the “BROKEN” Matt Hardy persona for himself, and Willow for his brother Jeff Hardy, as a result of the Nemeth Brothers’ attack.

“I think there is a part of Matt that is Broken in this and I think you will see some Broken Matt before too long,” he said. “Maybe you even see a Willow pop up, that’s something Jeff has been wanting to do for a long time.”