A former AEW TBS Championship and ROH Women’s World Championship contender has shared a candid update on her recovery and timeline to return to AEW.

Queen Aminata posted a video to her YouTube channel on Wednesday, offering insight into her current injury status after being sidelined for several months. She has been out of action since her last match on October 29, 2025, and was originally scheduled to compete in the first-ever Women’s Blood & Guts match on November 12 before being pulled due to a neck injury.

In the video, Aminata revealed that she recently traveled to AEW television and met with company doctors. According to their evaluation, she will need to undergo an MRI before receiving clearance to resume in-ring activity.

“The good news is I feel a lot better. Even Doc noticed that,” Aminata said. “The bad news is I have to do my MRI in order for me to start bumping in the ring. Actually, it’s not such bad news. I’m excited, but I’m also nervous, I’m not going to lie.”

It’s been a frustrating stretch for the AEW star, marking the longest injury layoff of her career since signing with the company.

“Since I signed with AEW two years ago, I haven’t had any bad injury that took me out for so many months like this one,” Aminata later added. “And throughout these few months, or few weeks I should say, some people checked on me and a whole lot of people didn’t check on me. So make sure you know who your friends are and make sure you support them, too.”

During a vlog posted last week, Queen Aminata also revealed that AEW has extended her contract, which is now set to run through February 2027.

