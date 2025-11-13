The road to recovery continues for a former AEW title-holder.

Buddy Matthews, a member of the former AEW Trios Champions House of Black with Malakai (Aleister) Black and Brody King, surfaced via social media this week to provide an update to his fans regarding his injury recovery status.

“UPDATE,” he began the post, which also included video footage of him showing off some of the progress he has made thus far on his road to recovery. “Today was the first time since surgery to hit a hack squat.”

He continued, “Still very restricted with ankle mobility but working on it daily! Numbness is still a factor but hopefully subsides in the near future but still unknown at this time. Swelling depends on the amount of rehab I’ve done that day but easily maintained with Icing post.”

The pro wrestling veteran and husband of WWE mega-star Rhea Ripley concluded the post by writing, “Take each day as it comes!”

Buddy Matthews initially sustained the above-referenced injury during the first-annual AEW Grand Slam: Australia special event in his match against Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship, which has since been rebranded as the AEW Unified Championship.

Matthews underwent surgery on August 7 to repair the injury, and was expected to be out for the rest of 2025 as soon as it happened. Things still seem that way based on his latest update.