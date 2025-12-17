JD McDonagh is on the mend following surgery, and he had a familiar face from The Judgment Day by his side during recovery.

McDonagh revealed earlier this week that he had been “working through some stuff” physically for several months and had finally undergone a procedure to correct the issue. He shared a photo from the hospital showing his wrist and hand in a cast, though he did not disclose the exact nature of the injury. McDonagh also reassured fans that the time away from the ring would not be lengthy.

Finn Bálor later provided an update on his Judgment Day stablemate and longtime tag team partner after paying him a visit.

“I just got home this very second from checking on my dear friend @jd_mcdonagh & I can confirm that he is in good spirit’s & will make a full recovery,” Bálor wrote.

Bálor and McDonagh are multi-time World Tag Team Champions together on WWE Raw, having held the titles as part of The Judgment Day before dropping them this past October to the current champions, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

Their bond runs deeper than just WWE television. Both men are originally from Ireland, with Bálor having trained McDonagh and served as a mentor to him during his rise in professional wrestling.

McDonagh’s most recent in-ring appearances came on the November 21 episode of SmackDown and the November 24 edition of Raw, where he suffered losses to Ilja Dragunov and Rey Mysterio, respectively. WWE also addressed the situation on Raw this week, explaining that Bálor was absent from the show because he was visiting McDonagh during his recovery.

All signs point to McDonagh being back sooner rather than later.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding JD McDonagh’s injury status continue to surface.