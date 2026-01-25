Priscilla Kelly’s name popped up on the AEW radar again this week.

According to a new report, Kelly, formerly known to WWE fans as Gigi Dolin during her NXT run, was backstage at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Collision tapings. The show took place at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, a familiar setting for Kelly given the years she spent wrestling in the area while part of WWE’s NXT brand.

The appearance has sparked some quiet buzz, especially considering Kelly’s personal connection to the company. She is engaged to Zachary Wentz, who recently signed with AEW as part of The Rascalz.

This also wouldn’t be Kelly’s first time crossing paths with AEW. She previously competed for the promotion in the Casino Battle Royale on the All Out 2019 pre-show and later faced Britt Baker on the January 21, 2020 episode of Dynamite, coming up short in that outing.

Kelly was among the WWE roster cuts announced on May 2, 2025, ending a run with the company that began in 2021. Since her release, she has remained active on the independent scene, working for promotions such as GCW, MLW, House of Glory, and Maple Leaf Pro.

