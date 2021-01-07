WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai was held off last night’s New Year’s Evil special to sell last week’s attack by Mercedes Martinez.

Last night’s show did feature a new vignette with Martinez sending a warning to Shirai, telling her that she is coming for the title. It looks like Martinez vs. Shirai will be the next match for the title.

Martinez took to Twitter after the show and put everyone else on notice, writing, “Take your time healing up. I’ll be waiting for you when you are ready. Until then, EVERYONE else is on my radar… #clickclick #RUGGEDandTHUGGED”

You can see the new Martinez vignette below, along with her full tweet:

