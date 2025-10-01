– CM Punk was at a recent episode of ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” show. “The Best in the World” was seated alongside Jensen Karp, as he was there in support of Karp’s wife, former “Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel (Topanga). Karp and Punk have apparently been friends for years now, and Karp has even reportedly contributed to some of the promos done by “The Second City Saint” in the past.

– Ella Envy was used as an extra on this week’s episode of WWE Raw at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina on Monday, September 26, 2025. Envy is a former NWA Tag-Team Champion.

– Current WWE Superstars Randy Orton, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Chelsea Green, Cathy Kelley and other wrestlers were at the premiere of IShowSpeed’s “Speed Goes Pro” this week. Footage of IShowSpeed attempting to RKO “The Viper” at the event has gone viral within the pro wrestling community on social media (see video below). Orton is scheduled to appear on the third episode of the new show.

iShowSpeed attempts to RKO Randy Orton. pic.twitter.com/kKq3vbfskD — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 1, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)