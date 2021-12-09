AEW star Jack Evans has filed an official complaint of corruption against the Del Valle Police Department in Mexico City, Mexico.

As noted earlier this week, Evans took to Twitter and claimed he was being extorted by two police officers from the Del Valle Police Department in Mexico City, Mexico. He noted that he has had to pay around 7000 pesos, or $350 USD, over a period of four days, apparently to avoid trouble. He then claimed that if he gets arrested on drug charges in the near future, it will be because the police planted the drugs on him. You can click here for our original report.

In an update, Evans has since announced on Twitter that he filed an official complaint against the police. He has gathered witnesses, and is waiting to proceed.

“Update: I filed an official complaint and got all of my witnesses together (there is a lot of them ) and I am just laying low. Nothing else to share,” he wrote.

Evans lives in Mexico City, and has worked and lived in the country for many years.

Evans has not wrestled for AEW since losing to Eddie Kingston on the October 26 edition of AEW Dark, which was taped on October 24. Before that he lost a Hair vs. Hair match to Orange Cassidy on the October 1 edition of AEW Rampage, taped on September 29, and participated in a 16-man tag team match on the September 29 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Stay tuned for more.

Update: I filed an official complaint and got all of my witnesses together (there is a lot of them ) and I am just laying low. Nothing else to share. — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) December 8, 2021

So if I get arrested on drug charges in the next little bit I want to put it out there right now that it was planted by the Del Valle Police Department. — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) December 8, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.