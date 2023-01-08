Fightful Select has released a new report covering a bunch of different topics, including an update on NJPW superstar Jay White, who produced last night’s MLW Blood & Thunder event, and some notes from Veda Scott’s interview with Grapsody. Highlights are below.

-The publication states that Jay White is scheduled to work NJPW shows past the Royal Rumble, so if he is headed to WWE it won’t be until after that, but there is no indication that he is leaving Japan.

-Last night MLW held their Blood & Thunder event in Philly. Court Bauer, Lince Dorado, Davey Richards, Delirious, and Savio Vega were listed as producers for the show.

-Veda Scott recently joined Grapsody. She speaks on working with Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Taz while doing AEW Dark commentary. During her chat, Scott praises the work of all four men and credits them for helping her improve on play-by-play action.