JD McDonagh was said to have been okay after taking a scary bump onto a table on this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Fightful is reporting that Triple H asked multiple times whether he was okay, while Michael Hayes jokingly asked if the commentary table was okay.

In an update on Ilja Dragunov, he’s actually been training at the WWE Performance Center for the past two weeks now.

Zelina Vega is now on the SmackDown roster after being moved to blue brand through the transfer window on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

Speaking of the transfer window, it is coming to a close in the near future.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix, Michael Cole announced that the transfer window will end during Royal Rumble weekend.

Cole stated, “Zelina has been sent over to Friday Night SmackDown as part of the transfer window here in WWE. That’ll end Royal Rumble weekend.”

In addition to rappers Quavo, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and Killer Mike, Black Adam and The Recruit star Noah Centineo was in attendance.